Donald Bjarne Henriksen, 65, of Swansboro, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating.
Mr. Henriksen was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the owner and operator of East Carolina Home Inspections for 25 years. He was an avid boater.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Henriksen of the home; daughter, Laina Kristine Collins and her husband Patrick of Swansboro; two sons, Donald Bjarne Henriksen Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., and Rian William Henriksen and his wife Lilianna of Simi Valley, Calif.; grandchild, Kaisen Henriksen of Louisville, Ky.; three sisters, Karin Artinian and her husband Ronald of Manhasset, N.Y., Debbie Bertolini and her husband Michael of Massapequa, N.Y., and Victoria Crocitto Huffman of Long Island, N.Y.; and brother, Kenneth Henriksen of Long Island, N.Y.
Mr. Henriksen is preceded in death by his parents, Bjarne and Edna Johnson Henriksen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to any cancer research foundation of your choice.
Mr. Henriksen’s family has entrusted Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro to handle funeral arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
