James "Ronnie" Ronald Gillikin Sr., 79, of Otway, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Services for Ronnie will be private, he will be laid to rest at Gillikin Cemetery in Otway.
Ronnie was born on Christmas Eve in 1942, to the late David and Pauline Gillikin. He worked 10 years as an Aircraft Mechanic at Cherry Point, which included having the privilege of working alongside the Blue Angels. He also ran Gillikin Construction where he used his skill and knowledge working as a General Contractor. Ronnie was a dedicated father and grandfather who loved fishing and was an amazing car enthusiast.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Jean Rose Gillikin of the home; daughters, Rhonda Gillikin of Straits and Anna Gillikin of Morehead City; sons, Ronnie Gillikin Jr. and wife Rebekah of High Point and Jason Gillikin of Otway; grandchildren, Greg Gillikin (Christy), Valerie Vreeke (Jason), Amanda Baracos, Tracy Gillikin, Cameron Gillilkin-Zech (Tyler), and Daniel Gillikin; great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jonathan, Andrew, Isabelle, Ezra and Oliver; close friend, Rev. Dan Parker; and furry companion, Scruffy. Ronnie is also survived by his late brothers’ children who were very special to him, Paula Gillikin, Maria O’Neal and David Ryan Gillikin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Gillikin; brother, David L. Gillikin; grandson, Jacob Allen Gillikin; and best friend, Gregory Lupton.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
