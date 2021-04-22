Ethel Ledbetter Shackelford, 91, of Cape Carteret, passed Sunday, April 11, 2021.
A memorial service will celebrate Ethel’s life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
She was born May 18, 1929, in Shelby to William Ector Ledbetter and Sarah Lois Weaver Ledbetter. She had three siblings, all preceding Ethel in death, Billy Griffin Ledbetter, Velma Louise Ellis and, a stepsister, Carolyn Price Hamrick.
Ms. Shackelford had been a resident of Cape Carteret since 1966. She is a charter member of Cape Carteret Baptist Church, where she served on the finance committee. While in the early stages of development, she was fortunate to be employed by the developer of Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle. This gave her the opportunity to experience the growth and expansion of the area. In the early 70s she became licensed as a real estate broker and formed her own company, Shackelford Realty, which she owned and operated until her retirement in 2001. During these years, she also assisted her husband, William Arthur Shackelford, in business and subdivision developments in Carteret and Lenoir counties.
Ms. Shackelford was a member of the Carteret County Board of Realtors, where she served on its board of directors for one year. In addition to that office, she also served on the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for two years and assisted with the Carteret General Hospital Foundation Board, now Carteret Health Care. In 1996, Ms. Shackelford began serving on the board of directors of Star Hill Golf Club of Cape Carteret Inc. and served in that position until December 2019.
In 1986, when West Carteret Water Corp. approached her about the possibility of installing public water, she was delighted and helped the company by purchasing taps for Hunting Bay subdivision and encouraging the community to do the same because she believed in the viability of this much-needed utility. West Carteret Water Corp. was then fortunate to have Ms. Shackelford accept an invitation to serve on its board of directors in December 1994, a position she actively held until she retired from the board in 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Bebe Lynn Bailey Dunbar and husband Dave of Floyds Knobs, Ind., and her four stepchildren, Sarah S. Roberts of Cape Carteret, Billie Jo Bowers of Greensboro, Rebecca Harwell and husband Lee of Asheville and Allyson Osborne and husband Scott of Anderson, S.C. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Cortney Bevilacqua and husband Rob of Louisville, Ky., and Alicia Anne Bailey of Walker, La.; seven stepgrandchildren, Brian D. Dunbar, Elizabeth and John Harwell, Emily Arnold, Claire Askey and Joseph and Zoe Osborne; and four great-grandchildren, Lincoln Rizzo, Reese and Sawyer Bevilacqua and Eden Gilbert.
Besides her parents and siblings, Ethel was preceded in death by her first husband, William T. “Bill” Bailey; her son, Brian W. Bailey; and her second husband, William A. Shackelford.
In lieu of flowers, Ms. Shackelford requests donations to Cape Carteret Baptist Church or to The Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Cremation was chosen following Ethel's wishes and Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions was entrusted with her care. To leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
