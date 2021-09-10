Sheila Biddulph, 87, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 13th, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, presided by Father Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Sheila was born on June 23, 1934, in Rahway, New Jersey, to John and Frances Fischer. She loved her family and made it a point to spend quality time with them. Crocheting was one of her most favorite and relaxing past times. You can be assured that if you were a friend of Sheila’s you were probably blessed with one of her creations. Sheila will be remembered as a loving, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Iannetti and husband Jim of Middlesex, NJ, Sheila Sheridan and husband John of Washington, NJ, and Kathleen Timmons of Cape Carteret; sons, Donald O’Rorke and wife Christine of Middlesex, NJ, John O’Rorke of Bound Brook, NJ, and Thomas O’Rorke and wife Patricia of Newport; grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Natasha, Melissa, Brandon, Amanda, Blaze, Shannon, Brianne, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Conner, Gage, Lilly, Ayden, Declan, Camden, Ethan, Piper, Emery, Amara, and Chase.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Biddulph Jr.; sister, Margaret Frusco; and brother, Edward Fischer.
