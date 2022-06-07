Frederick “Fred” Rowe, 80, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington.
His service will be held at 1p.m., Saturday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Karl Zorowski. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6p.m. until 8p.m., Friday, June 10th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Fred was born on September 28,1941, in Richmond, Virginia, to Frederick and Goldye Rowe. Nothing pleased Fred more than being on the water fishing. He was a man of many talents, and he was an excellent carpenter specializing in furniture and cabinets. Fred also enjoyed collecting firearms and shooting them. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with old cars. One of his accomplishments, was his dedication to the United States Marine Corp which he retired from after over 20 years.
He is survived by his father, Frederick Rowe Sr. of Newport; sons, Eric Rowe (Brenda) of Newport, Alan Rowe (Rachel) of Arden; and grandchildren, Alyssia Taylor Rowe, Elijah Brock Rowe, Macey Charlene Rowe, and Mackenzie Taylor Rowe.
Fred is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene Rowe and his mother Goldye Rowe.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, 1350 Broadway, Suite 905, New York, NY 10018.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
