Beverly Phillips, 54; incomplete Nov 20, 2020 18 min ago Beverly Kaye Ellison Phillips, 54, of Beaufort, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
