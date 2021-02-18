Larry Raymond Melkonian Sr., 68, of Havelock, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in his hometown of Havelock.
His memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Larry was born in 1952 in Dearborn, Mich., the son of Leo R. and Mary Sirls Melkonian.
Larry worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a naval civil service employee for 41 years, retiring as a logistics management specialist. His history repairing military aircraft led him to destinations such as Andrews Airforce Base in Washington, D.C., Anchorage, Alaska, for verification of required maintenance scheduling, Okinawa, Japan, for the installation of airframe modification changes on several U.S. Marine Corps AV-8A Harrier Fighter Jets and Mayport, Fla., for his mechanical skills with McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom IIs aboard the USS Enterprise Navy Aircraft Carrier (CVN-65).
He also contributed airframe expertise to the rebuilding and recovery of the ski-equipped LC-130F Hercules, “Skibirds,” at Dome Charlie in Antarctica during 1976-77. For his services, he was awarded the medal of Meritorious Unit Commendation, usually only awarded to military personnel.
Larry was an avid bowler, in which his career began in the early 70s bowling in the American Bowling Conference and then the U.S. Bowling Congress. He participated in national events for 24 years.
He also provided the “Gift of Life” as an anonymous bone marrow doner that resulted in a rare match to a very lucky recipient.
He is survived by his sons, Larry R. Melkonian Jr. and wife Kellie of Eliot, Maine, and Jeff Hannah of San Pedro, Belize; daughter, Dr. Laura R. Melkonian of Kittery, Maine; and grandchildren, Mitchell Melkonian, Chandler Ricker, Jameel Hannah and Jameliah Hannah; as well as extended family and many loving friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer; and brother, Steve.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Donations are welcome to be made in memory of Larry Raymond Melkonian Sr. to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
PHOTO
Larry Melkonian Sr., 68; service Saturday
Larry Raymond Melkonian Sr., 68, of Havelock, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in his hometown of Havelock.
His memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Larry was born in 1952 in Dearborn, Mich., the son of Leo R. and Mary Sirls Melkonian.
Larry worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a naval civil service employee for 41 years, retiring as a logistics management specialist. His history repairing military aircraft led him to destinations such as Andrews Airforce Base in Washington, D.C., Anchorage, Alaska, for verification of required maintenance scheduling, Okinawa, Japan, for the installation of airframe modification changes on several U.S. Marine Corps AV-8A Harrier Fighter Jets and Mayport, Fla., for his mechanical skills with McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom IIs aboard the USS Enterprise Navy Aircraft Carrier (CVN-65).
He also contributed airframe expertise to the rebuilding and recovery of the ski-equipped LC-130F Hercules, “Skibirds,” at Dome Charlie in Antarctica during 1976-77. For his services, he was awarded the medal of Meritorious Unit Commendation, usually only awarded to military personnel.
Larry was an avid bowler, in which his career began in the early 70s bowling in the American Bowling Conference and then the U.S. Bowling Congress. He participated in national events for 24 years.
He also provided the “Gift of Life” as an anonymous bone marrow doner that resulted in a rare match to a very lucky recipient.
He is survived by his sons, Larry R. Melkonian Jr. and wife Kellie of Eliot, Maine, and Jeff Hannah of San Pedro, Belize; daughter, Dr. Laura R. Melkonian of Kittery, Maine; and grandchildren, Mitchell Melkonian, Chandler Ricker, Jameel Hannah and Jameliah Hannah; as well as extended family and many loving friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer; and brother, Steve.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Donations are welcome to be made in memory of Larry Raymond Melkonian Sr. to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.