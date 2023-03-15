Harold Gordon “Gordy” Daniels, 68 of Atlantic, NC, passed away on Monday, March 13th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th at Atlantic United Methodist Church. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 17th at Atlantic United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Jim Tosto.
Gordy was born on November 29, 1954, in Sea Level, NC, to the late Harold and Bettina Daniels. He was born and raised in Atlantic, NC, where his love for the water and commercial fishing began. At a young age his enthusiasm for surfing with friends was unmatched. He was a 1973 graduate of East Carteret High School. After graduation, he pursued his passion for commercial fishing by working on various boats. He soon met the love of his life, Holly Daniels, and they were married June 9, 1978. Soon after, he bought the shrimping vessel Amy Carol and made a living shrimping in Core and Pamlico Sounds. Although he loved shrimping, his joy in setting a mullet net was unmeasured. On many summer days, he could be found making a set to have a mess of mullets to eat, and enjoyed giving any extras to community members. During the fall of the year, he could be found at the inlet, hoping to make a set on some roe mullets and enjoying a stroll down the beach looking for shells when fishing was slow enough.
The only thing he loved more than being on the water was spending time with his family, especially his children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Holly Daniels, son Gordon Ryan Daniels and fiancé Hayden Fulcher of Atlantic, NC; daughter, Deidre and husband Joshua Arthur of Stacy; daughter Bridget and husband Ramsey Davis of Marshallberg; grandchildren, Finn Arthur of Stacy and Jensen and Rayden Davis of Marshallberg; sisters Jackie Styron of Sea Level; and Stacey Norwood of Foley, Alabama; as well as numbers of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bettina Daniels as well as his beloved dog of seventeen years, Sandy.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Carteret County Fisherman’s Association, 309 Pelican Harbor Rd. Beaufort, NC 28516 or Atlantic Senior Meal Fund, Atlantic United Methodist Church, 146 School Drive, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
