GRAYER KEITH WILLIS JR., Marshallberg
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
Nichole Nolon, Charlotte
Nichole Nolon, 47, of Charlotte, formerly of Havelock passed away on January 14, 2023 at Atrium Health University City, Charlotte. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
D.E. GENE HERRING, Beaufort
D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
CAROLYN ANN MILLS, Newport
Carolyn Ann Mills, 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She will be laid to rest privately at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Carolyn was born on November 17, 1936, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Sims.
