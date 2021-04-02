Sandra Hunt Darst Rigsbee, better known as “Mom” to her family, 76, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There are no services planned at this time.
She was born and raised in Durham.
During her lifetime, Sandra was a loving mother, realtor, executive secretary and caring nurse. She was an excellent seamstress, upholsterer, woodworker and avid gardener. She was beautiful, soft-spoken, caring and loved helping others. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and being at the beach. Sandra cherished times when she could have all her family together for dinner. She cared deeply about animals, especially the dogs, cats, rabbits, horses and chickens she kept over the years. Her children will always cherish their many country road blackberry-picking adventures. Sandra was a beloved sister, wife, mom, grandmother and best friend, and she will be missed dearly.
Sandra is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Darst Harrison and husband Jerry and Tonya Darst Campbell; son, Glenn Allen Darst Jr.; six grandchildren, Travis Odom, Lindsay Finch, Dylan Finch, Calvin Darst, Whitney Thomas Day and Jeffrey Thomas; and first husband, Glenn A. Darst Sr.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Russell Hunt; and second husband, Tony Rigsbee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter online at outerbankswildlifeshelter.com or 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.