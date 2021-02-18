Vladimir Damjanovic, 75, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Vladimir was born June 13, 1945, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, to the late Djuno and Ljubica Damjanovic. In 1999, he journeyed across the world and immigrated to the United States. Vladimir was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed working in construction the last 20 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Sanya Omerovic of Valley Center, Calif., and Vanja Damjanovic of Bologna, Italy; son, Slavko Visekruna of Basanko Grahovo, Bosnia; granddaughters, Lorina Omerovic of Valley Center, Calif., and Nicole Degli Esposti of Bologna, Italy; and great-granddaughter, Lia Degli Esposti of Bologna, Italy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marijana Zalovic Damjanovic; and brother, Milorad Damjanovic.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
