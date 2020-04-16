Alvie Michael Fulcher, 77, of Harkers Island, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home.
A private graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lawrence family cemetery in Otway, officiated by the Rev. Dell Murphy and Anthony Nelson. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Michael was a member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he enjoyed singing in the church choir. He was often called upon to sing at special events, whether it be weddings, revivals, the theater in Morehead City or Relay for Life events. His gifts didn’t stop with his vocal ability, Michael was also a very talented artist and could draw beautiful pictures. He honorably served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. Michael later worked for Maola Milk Co., as well as quarter master with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 13 years. In later years, he worked with the N.C. Ferry Division as a captain and retired after 20 years. Michael was always ready to lend a helping hand and will be remembered for being a mentor to many, his love of his family and making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Fulcher of the home; daughters, Wanda Darlene Clarke of Newport and Mila Fulcher Mattice of the home; sons, Charles Larrabee Willis and wife Clarissa of Havelock and Charles Makley Willis Jr. of Marshallberg; grandchildren, Adam Eubanks Lawrence, Charles Michael Willis and Charles Makley, Willis III; and great-grandchildren, Sailor Noel Willis, Rona Potter and Adilene Potter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Vienna Rose Fulcher; and a sister, Lina Sue Fulcher.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, the funeral home will limit the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor Michael and the Fulcher family while practicing safety measures.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Pruitt Hospice of New Bern, 810 Kennedy Ave., New Bern, NC 28560; or Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church at 803 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
