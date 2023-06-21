Charles “Charlie” Mercer, 83, of Newport, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport with Bobby Lowery officiating.
Charlie was an honorary member of the Back Creek Hunting Club and also the NRA. He was a lifelong hunter. He worked all his life as a Master Mechanic and was a drag car racer. He also loved to garden in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tammy Mercer, of Newport; daughter, Danita Mercer Jacobs, and husband, Tommy, of Newport; son, Charles “Jeffrey” Mercer, and wife, Vickie, of Newport; daughter, Tabatha Mercer Garner, and husband, Patrick, of Newport; daughter, Gladys Mercer Pittman, and husband, Dennis, of Newport; daughter, Jessica Schrader Moore, and husband, Christopher, of Morehead City; daughter, Tanya Strayhorn, of Morehead City; son, Charles Williford Mercer Jr., of Newport; grandchildren: Blake Mercer, and wife, Shelby, Samantha Pate, Jordon Moore, Adam Pittman, Brett Jacobs; Dylan Swigart, Tyler O’neal, Hailey Strayhorn, Garrett Jacobs, Rusty Mercer, Brittney Moore, Riley Strayhorn, Hunter Bell, Clayton Guthrie; six great grandchildren; brother, Raae Mercer of Hollywood, MD; sister, Mitzi Jarrell of Portsmouth, VA, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Mercer; mother, Mary-Elizabeth "Liz" Jolly; daughter, Crystal Guthrie; three grandchildren, Brandon Scott Mercer, Dennis Pittman Jr., Tammy Lynn O’Neal.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
