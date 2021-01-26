William Aaron “Billy” Agans, 83, of Swansboro, peacefully transitioned to his everlasting home Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Because of limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic, services to celebrate and honor Billy’s life will be held at a later date.
Billy was born in Zebulon to the late William and Ercell Starnes Agans April 25, 1937.
With an excellent work ethic and passion for his job, Billy faithfully worked for E.I. DuPont for 34 years. For Billy, on time was late and late was unacceptable. When he retired, he was able to say he had only been late to work once, and even then it was due to a heavy snow on the ground.
A love story of 49 years began when Billy met Connie. After a 14-year courtship, the two were married in 1986 and remained united in every activity from that point on. When you saw Billy, you were bound to see Connie close by.
From working to socializing, the two joined their efforts hand in hand. For many years, Billy and Connie created beautiful, custom draperies for their clients. Any day was a good day to get together with friends, and the two of them were the best hosts. After retiring and moving permanently to Swansboro, they looked forward to every event they could host for dear friends.
With a love of travel, Billy and Connie visited destinations all over the world. For many years, they enjoyed cruising to charming places, but nothing compared to his fondness of their home in Swansboro. Breathing in the salt air and looking out over the peaceful water brought the utmost delight to Billy’s soul.
With a talent for dancing, Billy took to the floor every Friday night to shag to his favorite beach music. Connie “shared” Billy with many women on those nights, as he was the desired pick for the finest dance partner. Even at age 83, Billy never showed his age as he kept himself young through dancing and socialization.
With family being Billy’s top priority, he had a deep and extensive love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. One of his favorite pastimes was hearing his son play and watching him perform with his one-man band talents. Any time with his children and grandchildren was precious, but time spent with his great-grandchild could not be matched. Greyson was truly the apple of his eye, and he looked forward to any chance he had for Greyson to spend a few days, or even a few minutes, in his presence.
Billy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Connie King Agans; daughter, Margaret Wood Street; son, William “Bill” Agans Jr. and wife Christy; stepdaughter, Lisa F. Haithcock; grandchildren, Arrin Herring and husband Vernon and Ethan Wood and wife Keri; great-grandchild, Greyson Wood; and sister, Cynthia Smith; along with many nieces, nephews and adored friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Haithcock.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home in La Grange. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com.
(Paid obituary)
