Rhea Donann Baggette, 64, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her home.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Rhea was well known and loved by her church family at Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene in Beaufort where she was actively involved with the women’s ministry. Many knew Rhea through Cherry Point where she worked faithfully as an aircraft examiner from 1984 until 2014. During her 30 years of civil service, she was deployed to Iraq on three different occasions. Her quiet, sweet, and compassionate nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Eric Neesmith and wife Lindsey of Yuba City, CA; sister, Carrie Millis and husband Yates of Newport; brother, Jerry Fox Jr. of Morehead City; and grandchildren, Wade, Khloe, Wyatte, Clayton, and Elodie.
Rhea was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Baggette, and parents, Jerry Fox Sr. and Mildred Marshall.
