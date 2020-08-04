Linda Gilbo, 68, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Linda was born on Christmas Eve in 1951 to George and Virginia Lowell in Portland, Maine. She proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve with the casualty operations department for 28 years, where she graciously assisted numerous military families with support in their time of need. Linda loved life and lived it to the fullest. She always enjoyed a good game of golf, was competitive with canasta and was an avid bowler when she lived in Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, William E. Gilbo; daughter, Christina Birgen and husband Michael of College Station, Texas; son, Keith Gilbo and wife Annmarie of Overland Park, Kan.; mother, Virginia Mae Lowell of Port Charlotte, Fla.; sister, Nancy Burrows and husband Bill of Port Charlotte, Fla.; brother, Keith Lowell and wife Cathy of Topsham, Maine; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, George R. Lowell.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
