Delbert Midgette, Raleigh
Delbert Lee Midgette, 70, of Raleigh, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Duke Medical Center. Delbert's memorial service will be 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. James AME Zion Church 938 Pennsylvania Ave. Vandemere, NC 28587 Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Cheryl Simpson, Beaufort
Cheryl Simpson, 79, of Beaufort NC passed away on Sunday, March 19,2023 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JAENA SEAN LOCKHART, Morehead City
Jaena Sean Lockhart, 51, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 23rd at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski.
ERMA LAWRENCE, Otway
Erma Lawrence, 95, of Otway, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
