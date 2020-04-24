Levy Jesse “LJ” Hardy Jr., 93, of South River, passed peacefully from this earth Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
his private graveside service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday Gethsemane Memorial Park. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
LJ was born Nov. 1, 1926, to Levy and Ruth Barker Hardy of South River. As a boy, he attended public school through the seventh grade, when he left to work on the water to help support his family. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during World War II. After the war, his love for the water led him to career on a tugboat. He was a natural leader and with his skillset, he advanced with the Chevron/Texaco Oil Co. to the rank of captain and remained in that post until his retirement. He continued to work on the water, shrimping mainly, and he loved to share his knowledge and passion with all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Robinson Hardy of the home; daughters, Donna Blevins and husband Bob of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Sandra Tosto and husband James and Sherry Tosto and husband Dale, all of South River; son, Kevin Hardy and companion Jenny of South River; brother, James Hardy and wife Jackie; grandchildren, Christy Brotherton and husband Jeff, Patrick Tosto and wife Andrea, Jenny Brawley and husband Todd, Jordan Hardy and wife Emily, Leighton Hardy, Brook Hardy and Trey Hardy; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his beloved pup, Macy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Dennis Hardy and Steve Hardy; sisters, Rosa Smith and Nannie Pittman; and brothers, Jesse Hardy, Vernon Hardy, George Hardy, Bennie Hardy and Marvin Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, P.O. Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
