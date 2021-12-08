PATRICIA LEE RAMSEY, Morehead City
Patricia Lee Ramsey, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Interment will take place in Morehead City with a private service to be held at a later date. Patti, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on December 13, 1941, to the late James W. Ramsey Jr. and Marjorie Dunn Ramsey.
LEOFRICE HARRY SCOTT JR., Jacksonville
Leofrice Harry Scott Jr., 88, of Jacksonville, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Premier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jacksonville. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ALFONSO PEARSON, Newport
Alfonso Pearson, 64, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
