Margaret Murdoch Bell, 88, of Wildwood, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Brook Stone Living Center in Pollocksville.
Her graveside service is at 1p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr.
Margaret is now reunited with her husband, Frederick “Sprat” Bell, her beloved husband of 34 years, who preceded her in September of 1987. Her family sustained her through the years of her loss.
Margaret was born in Wildwood on May 12, 1932, to the late Clinton and Edna Murdoch. She attended Wildwood Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Women’s Circle. She also worked at Sears for many years and was known as “Miss Margaret” to her coworkers and customers.
As her daughters grew up, she sewed clothes for them from kindergarten through high school. She was an excellent cook, known for her lemon meringue and coconut pies, pecan brownies and fresh vegetables from the garden. Her seafood chowders were delicious, and all looked forward to her holiday baked hams.
Margaret was an avid reader and puzzle solver. There were always pets at her house. Her favorites, Brutus and Choppy, kept her company after Sprat passed away. Her door was always open to friends and family. Her kindness and generous nature will be remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sarah Bell Dickie and husband Richard of Raleigh, Mary Bell Mehlich and husband Mark of Washington, N.C., and Susan Bell Garner and husband Troy of Wildwood; nd three brothers, Mac Murdoch, William Murdoch and Ed Murdoch. She was affectionately called “Nana” by her grandchildren who greatly loved her, Heather Bell, Chad Monson, Jeremy Clark, Rachel Orama, Rebecca Mitchell, Caitlin McClure and Dave Clark; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Orama, Frederic Clark, Nathaniel Clark, Madeline Mitchell, Elowyn Mitchell, Sophie Monson, Maura Monson and twins, Henry Monson and Adeline Monson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert “Buddy” Murdoch, who passed away in 2018.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 276 Wildwood Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
