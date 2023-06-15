Robert Zipp, Newport
Robert Zipp, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home. He was a retired Staff Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife Melody of Newport, son Robert Francis Zipp of Delaware, sister Sylvia Schad of New York, and two grandchildren, Robert Thomas Zipp and Julia Ann Zipp.
Donald Lester, Beaufort
Donald Lester, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. The family will celebrate Donald’s life privately. Donald served his country in the United States Army and Airforce for eight years.
EVELYN THOMPSON LUPTON, Pine Knoll Shores
Evelyn Thompson Lupton, 70, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her sound-side home. Her faithful husband of fifty years, Charles Howard Lupton, was at her bedside while she passed, just as he was through countless moments before.
DANIEL ANGEL ANGEL, Morehead City
Desplácese hacia abajo para leer el obituario completo de Daniel en español. Daniel Angel Angel, 38, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. A graveside service for Daniel will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 18th at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
LISA STARKE SNYDER, Smyrna
Lisa Starke Snyder, 67, of Smyrna, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Lisa was born on October 20, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri.
JERRY THOMAS LEWIS, Morehead City
Jerry Thomas Lewis, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary are pending at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
