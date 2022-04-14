David Evans
David "Flip" Evans, 70, of Morehead City passed away on April 14, 2022 at home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 16th at 7pm, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel. The family will receive visitors following the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
James Lawrence, Bettie
James Grady Lawrence, 44, of Bettie, passed away on April 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Jean Lemons, Beaufort
Jean Hamilton Lemons, 83, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WADE HAMPTON WINDLEY, Sea Level
Wade Hampton Windley, 65, of Sea Level, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JAMES "JIM" JOSEPH OBERCI, Newport
James Joseph Oberci, 78, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
