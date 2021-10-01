Letha Janice Mason, 93, of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct .4 at Atlantic Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Terry McInnis.
Letha was born on October 13, 1927, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Everton and Lola Mason. Growing up in Atlantic, she graduated from Atlantic High School. Making the move to Virginia, she worked at the Naval Yard in Portsmouth for a couple of years. She later transferred to Cherry Point where she worked diligently in logistics until her retirement.
Letha was a faithful servant and member of Atlantic Baptist Church. Later attending Hunting Quarter Church until her health failed. Her love for the Lord was evident to all who knew her, she would often share that the Lord was her rock.
She is survived by her loving family and friends, Terry Grose and her daughters Sonya and Kathryn and their children; Ethel and Wayne Greiman; Janice Hamilton; Donna and David Smith; Becky Hill and many more cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mamie Pauline Mason.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Hunting Quarter Church, 113 Morris Marina Road, Atlantic NC 28511.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
