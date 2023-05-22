Floyd Valton “Buddy” Gaskill, 72, of Atlantic, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. There will be a visitation from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Buddy was born September 11, 1950, to the late Charlotte and Floyd Gaskill of Sea Level, NC. He was the second of ten children. He was a true commercial fisherman at heart. Buddy loved working on a boat. He retired as a chief engineer from the NC Ferry System.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Sandra Taylor Gaskill, of Stacy; sons, Ben and Chris Gaskill, of Stacy; daughters, Martha Gaskill, of Louisville, KY, and Nannie and her husband, Chuck Willis ,of Vanceboro NC; grandchildren, Conner, Allyson, Zachary Gaskill and Hannah Willis; siblings, Viola and Butch Cannon of Morehead City, Lorraine Wade of Sea Level, David Neal Gaskill and Marie O’Shell, of Bettie, Gordon Wayne “Speckle Head” Gaskill, of Sea Level, Debbie Sue and Jim Anderson, of Otway, Alice Gaskill, of South River and Lynda Gaskill, of Davis; sister-in-laws, Donna and Wally Morris, of Atlantic and Linda & Kevan Sunderland, of Florida. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gary and Keith Gaskill.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
