Iula Hedrick, 96, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior at Munden Funeral Home. A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Guilford Memorial Park in High Point.
Ms. Hedrick was born on September 29, 1925, in Clinton, North Carolina, to the late George and Ethel Newsom. In her earlier years, Iula was a champion swimmer. Travelling, seeing new sights, and enjoying local customs where always a favorite and enjoyable time. As an avid reader, she enjoyed snuggling up with a good book. In her nursing profession, she cared for numerous patients over the years, extending her skill and caring nature. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Rena “Kathy” Hedrick Chamberlain and husband Thomas of Beaufort; sons, Ted Hedrick and wife Brenda of Beaufort and Robert Hedrick and wife Robin of Colfax, NC; sister, Marguerite Holland of Tarboro; grandchildren, Wade Hedrick, Melissa Hedrick and Stephanie Smith; and great grandchildren, Lilly and Tommy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Hampton Hedrick who passed away in 2000.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
