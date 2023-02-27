Gary Kent Hocutt, 85, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 28th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Gary was born on September 28, 1937, in Kinston, North Carolina. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church where he enjoyed the fellowship of his friends and church family. Gary had a long career with Civil Service as a Helicopter Mechanic at Cherry Point NADEP.
Known for his incredible dance moves, he could shag with the best of them. He was inducted into the Atlantic Beach Shaggers Hall of Fame for his contribution to the longevity of the shag and for his part in creating history. Gary was an avid deer hunter and loved a good fox hunt with tracking and chasing. He also had a great admiration for horses and in his earlier years participated in numerous horse shows in North Carolina.
Gary will be remembered as loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 7 years, Annette Faulkner Hocutt of the home; daughter, Iva Hocutt Fearing and husband Tat of Newport; sons, Cary Hocutt and wife Kim of Bogue and Richard Hocutt and wife Cindy of Newport; step-son, Scott Faulkner and wife Elizabeth of Kinston, NC; sisters, Sandra Nobles and husband Joe of Deep Run and Charlene White and husband Bill of New Bern; brothers, Steve Nunn and wife Ada of Wilmington and Michael Nunn of Martinsville, WV; grandchildren, Kent Hocutt, Parker Hocutt, Totty Hocutt, Bo Fearing, Nathan Mejia, and Meagan Mejia; step-grandson, Lex Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Caden Hocutt and Autumn Hocutt; and furry friend, his cat, Emily.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife in 2007, Pauline Hocutt; sister, Diane Harrell; and brother, David Nunn.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to 3 HC Home Health & Hospice Inc., 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro NC 27534 or Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell Street, Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
