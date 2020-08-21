Richard E. “Sam” Miller Sr., 86, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born April 18, 1934, in Rushville, Ohio, a son of the late Walter Ernest and Essie J. Woods Miller.
Sam served his country from July 9, 1953, to February 28, 1973, when he retired at the rank of first lieutenant after a combat promotion and received many accommodations and awards to include the Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal w/SS, Good Conduct Medal w/1SS, National Defense Service Medal w/1BS, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2BS, VN Gallantry Cross Unit Citation w/frame and palm, UN Service Medal, Republic of VN Campaign Medal w/1960 bar and Republic of Korea War Svc Medal.
Sam had many loves which included his Washington Redskins, Ohio State teams and all baseball, soccer, football and golf. He was a soccer coach for many years with the Swansboro Soccer Association. He enjoyed his many Westerns from his favorite recliner named Fred. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, coach and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Safe travels, Sam.
He is survived by daughters, Susan Miller Padgett of Swansboro and Jennifer Miller-Jarvis of Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Tammy Miller Rose and husband Tommy of Bear Creek; grandchildren, Christopher Padgett and Jamison, Jamie Padgett Winston and husband Bobby, Nicolas McCall and wife Alicia, Amber Miller Fairless, Monica Broderick, Alexandria Nelson, Jacob Jarvis, Brianna Jarvis, Wyatt Miller and Halee Miller; great-grandchildren, Destiny Fairless, Maya McCall, Devante Winston, Cianna Winston, Taylor Padgett, Cannon Padgett, Tre Boutiler and Lane Broderick; cousin, James “Jim” Miller of Ohio; and too many best friends to count, but especially Sandie Laramie of Swansboro and Michelle Holmquist of Bear Creek, his partners in crime and shenanigans.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly J. Miller; sons, Richard “Ricky” E. Miller Jr. and Tommy Miller; a daughter, Terri Miller Renstrom; son-in-law, Larry W. Padgett; and his favorite dog, Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.