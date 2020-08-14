Marjorie Zukunft, 92, of Cary, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City.
A memorial service and burial at Beaverdale Memorial Gardens will be planned for a later date.
Marjorie was born in New Haven, Conn., to Frederick and Alexandra Menzies. She and her husband, Carl, raised their family in North Branford, Conn., and she worked in North Branford schools throughout her career. In 1988, Carl and Marjorie moved to North Carolina.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Z. McGuiness and James McGuiness of Morehead City; sons, Paul Zukunft and Fran Deninno of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Erich Zukunft and Nadine M. Zukunft of North Branford, Conn.; grandchildren, Christine McGuiness of Georgia, Megan M. Theiling of North Carolina, Heidi Z. Diliberto and Erika Z. Law, both of Alabama, Ellen McGuiness of Maryland, Nastassia Z. Paulson and Spencer Zukunft, both of Connecticut, and Brett Zukunft of California; and her 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Zukunft; parents, Fred and Alexandra Menzies; and grandson, Jered Zukunft.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in her honor to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.