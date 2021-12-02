RICHARD T. REECE, Morehead City
Richard T. Reece, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
LANDON HALL, Mill Creek
Landon Hall, 85, of Mill Creek, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WILLIAM VERNON CAMPBELL, Beaufort
William Vernon Campbell, 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at his home. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
