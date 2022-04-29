Charles “Chuck” Lee Morris, Sr., 71, of Stella, passed away Wednesday April 27, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side.
A funeral will be held Monday May 2, 2022, at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev. Steve Pridgen officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born March 4, 1951, in Greenville, NC a son of to the late Horace Cleveland and Hazel Belle Smith Morris.
Chuck faithfully served his country in the US Navy and then began a career in civil service. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Ketchum Morris of the home; son, Charles Morris, Jr. (Nicole) of Stella; daughter, Rebecca Moody (Floyd, III) of Stella; grandchildren, Chris, Melanie, Dane, Cheyenne, Sierra, Haylee, Cody, Heather, Mitch, and Dakota; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Gayle Troyer (Gerald) of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.