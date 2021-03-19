Russell Ward Gaskill Sr., 82, of Cedar Island, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jack Mumford. Interment will follow at the Cedar Island Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Russell was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Morehead City to the late to Luther Gaskill and Betty Styron Gaskill. He honorably served as a chief boatswain’s mate in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years, his patriotic pride for his country and the Coast Guard was evident to all who knew him. Russell worked faithfully as a commercial fisherman for most of his adult life, primarily fishing for crabs and flounder.
On April 23, 1994, he married the love of his life, Katherine Stump Gaskill. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was always a highlight when he could root for them at their ball games. Russell was always a happy man whose constant smile would encourage anyone he met.
Russell’s interests included the thrill of NASCAR racing, red Dodge pickup trucks, which he always drove, being a George Jones fan and attending Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church when he was able.
He is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Stump Gaskill; daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Goodwin and husband Phillip of Sea Level; sons, Russell Ward Gaskill Jr. and wife Jessica Piner of Beaufort and Jacob Damren and fiancée Courtney of Cedar Island; sisters, Rose Buskirk and husband Graham and Mae Brittingham and husband Robert, all of Beaufort; brother, Tom Gaskill and wife Connie of New Jersey; grandchildren, Phillip Jr., Audra and Andrew Goodwin, Duke, Lauren and Devin Gaskill and Layton Damren; and great-grandchildren, Phillip III and Lucas Goodwin, Andrew and Ember Goodwin, Sedona Juarez and Stone and Wylder Gaskill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Audrey Maxine Gaskill and Rachel Evelyn Gaskill; sisters, Reda Styron and Frances Daniels; and brothers, Rodney Gaskill, John Gaskill and Callius Gaskill.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Cedar Island United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Russell may be made to the Cedar Island Community Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 660, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
