Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
Surviving are her brother Wallace Cook (Chris) of Burlington, NC; her daughters: Robin Nelson (Tripp) of Newport, NC, Susannah Jaeger (Jeff) of Fort Mill, SC, and Judith Jackson (Mike) of Monument, CO; and her grandchildren: Robert and Duncan Nelson, William and Preston Jaeger, and Edie, Joe and Ben Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette spent her later years in Carteret County on the coast of NC. Prior to that she lived in Raleigh, NC, where she raised her family. She was born in Catawba and raised in Yanceyville, NC.
Jeanette graduated from Bartlett Yancey High School where she was a cheerleader. She attended Averett College in Danville, VA. She served as Miss Caswell County during the Miss North Carolina pageant of 1958 and was named runner up. She married the love of her life at age 18 and dedicated her life and talents in support of her family. She worked with pre-schoolers in a novel educational program at UNC while her husband attended law school. She then spent her time raising her three daughters, volunteering as a Sunday School teacher and as a literacy coach at their elementary school. Her work with literacy programs earned her recognition by the Wake County Public School System in Raleigh, NC. She was also active in politics for many years.
Jeanette also worked as an Office Administrator for NC Amateur Sports (RTP), the nonprofit organization that brought the US Olympic Festival to NC in 1987 and spurred the completion of I-40. She then worked as an Office Administrator at the dental offices of R. Lynn Wiggs in Raleigh.
While she enjoyed working professionally, her focus was always on her family, and she used her many talents for their benefit and enjoyment. She enjoyed crafting, painting and knitting and was an avid golfer and Bridge player during her prime. She shared her love of animals with the many pets that became members of the family. She was a dedicated fan and supporter of her daughters’ many sports and activities. She loved decorating for the holidays and at one time shared that love by decorating the homes of friends and other community members.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 11, 2022, at 2 pm at Yanceyville Presbyterian Church, 125 Church Street, Yanceyville, followed by internment at the church cemetery. Family will receive friends following the services at the church’s fellowship room.
We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the loving and compassionate caregivers at Carteret Landing and to the hospice caregivers with 3HC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, (cchsshelter.com), 853 Hibbs Road, Newport NC 28570 or to Yanceyville Presbyterian Church, (ypresbyt125.com), 125 Church Street, Yanceyville, NC 27379.
Arrangements by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home, Yanceyville, NC.
