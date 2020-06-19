Edward “Ron” Warren Jr., 55, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville. He has family in Carteret County.
The family will hold private services.
Ron was a self-employed electrical technician who loved sport fishing and animals.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Herring and her husband Gene of Emerald Isle; aunts, Ann Whaley of Morehead City, Joyce Guthrie of Morehead City, Gail Blanton of Greenville and Gale May and her husband Ricky of Louisberg; and uncles, Tony Warren and his wife Rhoda of Hubert and Allen Norris and his wife Nina of Havelock; as well as many cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Ronald Warren Sr.; maternal grandparents, Leslie and Carlotta Norris; and paternal grandparents, Otis and Pearl Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ron’s name can be given to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
