Sara Louise Russell Henderson, 87, of Hubert, a longtime native of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home with her children and grandsons by her side.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church of Bear Creek with the Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. A graveside service will follow. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, masks will be required at the church.
She was born May 1, 1933, in Bear Creek, the daughter of the late William W. and Louise Montfort Russell.
Sara was an accomplished businesswoman, owning and operating Tastee Freeze of Swansboro, Woh’s of Emerald Isle and multiple Fastax and accounting businesses. Sara led an exemplary life and was deeply faithful to her family, friends and God. She was truly a strong, beautiful and adventurous lady who loved to travel with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandi Bryant and her husband Pat of Bear Creek; son, Matt Henderson and his wife Julie of Bear Creek; grandsons, Jason Denny and his wife Jil, Jeremy Denny and his wife Jessica, Matthew Henderson and Michael Bryant; great-grandchildren, Sarah Jane Denny, Quin Denny and Emma Denny; sister, Virginia Reavis of Bear Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rudolph “Doc” Henderson; her sister, Nell Hancock; and brother, Charles Russell.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Matt and Julie’s home at 174 Peninsula Manor Road in Hubert.
Sara Henderson will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and while the world has lost a truly special person, Heaven is rejoicing to gain an angel such as her.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences can be sent to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
