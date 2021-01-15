Stephen T. Gaskill, 78, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Pastor William O’Neal. Interment will follow at Armecia Lewis Cemetery on Harkers Island. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Stephen was born Dec. 18, 1942, on Harkers Island to the late Howard and Nellie Gaskill. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict while stationed in Germany. Following the military, Stephen used his skills as a heavy equipment mechanic in the civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Stephen was most proud of his boat, “My Lady Pat,” which was built by Jamie, Houston and James Lewis, who won the North Carolina Heritage Award for their craftsmanship. When Stephen wasn’t in his shop creating or fixing something, then he could be found fishing or channel net shrimping, which were his favorite pastimes. Above everything though, it was his family and the Lord that filled him with joy. Stephen always appreciated his loved ones and considered himself blessed to have his family close by. His Christian faith was a grounding force for him throughout his life and he was pleased to be a founding member of Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Gaskill of the home; daughters, Stephanie Sanders and husband Greg and AnMarie Gaskill, all of Harkers Island; honorary daughter, Elizabeth Lewis of Harkers Island; sister, Joan Gaskill Gillikin of Harkers Island; sister-in-law, Connie Gaskill of Harkers Island; and grandchildren, Eden Grae Sanders, Davison Bret Gaskill, David Gaston Sanders, Danielle Grace Sanders and David Camden Ivester; numerous nieces and nephews; and his four-legged friends, “Fender” and “Millie.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David “Buddy” Gaskill; sister, Eva Gaskill Carawan; brother, William Howard Gaskill Jr.; and brother-in-law, Billie Gillikin.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Stephen Gaskill may be made to Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 307, Smyrna, NC 28579, or the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
