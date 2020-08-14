Martina Baanders Sowers, 79, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Martina was born in Holland during the height of World War II and grew up in the same neighborhood where Ann Frank was in hiding. She immigrated to Canada in February 1959, via a three-month voyage on the open ocean on the passenger ship Zuiderkruif. Later in life, she moved to Carteret County, where she loved living near the water.
Martina was a pioneer in her time as a female entrepreneur, starting several small businesses. The first being a cosmetologist in her basement in the 60s, and several pizza restaurants in Ontario, Canada. After moving to the United States, she then started a small business in Swansboro transporting and selling live Maine lobster. She is most remembered for owning and operating Gino’s Pizza in Atlantic Beach, with her daughter, Georgia, for 10 years before her retirement.
Martina enjoyed the Crystal Coast, but also loved traveling to Florida in the winters to enjoy time with her Florida family. She will be fondly remembered for her competitive nature she displayed during Bingo and games of Scrabble. Most importantly, she loved and cherished her family and strove to pass on her heritage by teaching the Dutch language to her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Sowers of the home; daughters, Georgina Cassar Boyd and husband Dennis of Morehead City and Frances Cassar Molloy and husband John of Florida; stepchildren, Julie Sowers, Cynthia Perkins, Michael Sowers, Brian Sowers, Paul Sowers and David Sowers; sister, Maria Paccilla; brother, Will Baanders; grandchildren, Richard Boyd, Diane Cape, Matthew Boyd, Joseph Molloy and Christopher Molloy; and nine great-grandchildren. At the time of her passing, she was also survived by her daughter, Melinda Cassar of Ontario, Canada, who sadly passed away Aug. 11, just three days after her mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evert and Maria Baanders; and brothers, Evert Baanders, John Baanders and Bob Baanders.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
