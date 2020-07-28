Peter Brenner, 90, of Morehead City, died peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.
His services will be announced.
He was born May 6, 1930, in Roden, Germany, to the late Johann and Maria Brenner. He was the third born of seven children.
In his early years, he was a mechanic for Peugeot Autoworks in Sochaux, France. He later worked for the Saarlouis Steel Mill in Saarlouis, Germany. On Nov. 30, 1964, he came with wife, Maria, and daughter, Gabriele, to visit their older daughter, Marina, and new baby, Corrinee, living in North Little Rock, Ark. They decided to stay and help with Marina and Corrine after a car accident that Marina was in. He worked as a house painter and made his living, eventually running his own paint business in NLR and eventually in Morehead City.
He died peacefully at home surrounded by his daughter, Gabriele Williams and her husband Allen; grandson, Patrick; great-grandson, Peyton; and longtime companion, Barbara Spano. He is also survived by a daughter Marina, granddaughters, Corrine, Melinda and Kara; grandsons, Patrick and Alexander and wife Amanda; great-grandsons, Marc, William and Peyton; and sister, Elizabeth Lingsheid of Gamelshausen, Germany.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Heinz, Rudy, Anita, Herman and Lothar; and wife, Maria Spuhler Brenner in 1996.
The family would like to acknowledge special thanks to the doctors and health care providers, as well as Home Health & Hospice, who were there for Peter and went above and beyond.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
