On December 7, 2022, Doris (Griggs) Pitcher, age 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
A native of Morgan County, Alabama, Doris moved to Morehead City, North Carolina in 1950. She attended Troutman Beauty School in Jacksonville, NC, and operated a salon in Atlantic Beach and then Morehead City for many years.
In her free time, Doris enjoyed the outdoors. She was especially gifted at growing flowers and trees from cuttings. Even in her retirement, Doris shared her skills at hair styling with many homebound clients and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen S. Bell and wife Kathy of Florida, and Michael A. Bell and wife Jennifer of Morehead City; grandchildren, Stephen, Cory, Stephanie, Michael, Matthew, Noah, Emily, and Grace; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her father, James Samuel Griggs, and her mother, Beulah (Sheppard) Griggs as well as 12 siblings.
Doris will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park, the family will celebrate her life privately.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
