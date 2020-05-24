Benny Heath Green, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of Benny’s life will be held at a later date.
Benny was born and raised in Concord and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force out of high school. Following the military, he went on to drive trucks for more than 40 years and logged more than 1 million miles. Being on the open road was great, however his true passion was drag racing. He raced for the last 30 years with his family and enjoyed every minute of it. Other enjoyments in his life included riding Harley Davidsons and browsing through flea markets. His final miles have been travelled and his logbook is now complete. Safe travels.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Green of the home; daughter, Melinda King and husband Lance; step-daughter, Wendy Pacocha and husband John; brother, Gene Green and wife Pat; sisters-in-law, Cammiel Green and Dianne Faulkner; brothers-in-law, Dwayne Byerley, Jim Carpenter and wife Peggy; five grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Green; parents, Fred and Beulah Green; and brothers, Frankie Green and Jimmie Green.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Benny’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.