On the morning of Friday, April 28, 2023, Marianna Mizelle Brown, of Newport, passed away from natural causes. She was 95.
She was born in 1928 to James Isaac (J.I.) and Pearl Mizelle in the family home in Newport, NC. Marianna was the first girl from her family to attend college, graduating from Meredith College and later earning her Master of Education from East Carolina University. Marianna was married to Nelson Brown from 1950 until his death in 1997. She taught elementary school in Newport and junior high school science in Havelock for many years, building a bond with her students that in some cases lasted decades.
Except for college and when her husband was an active-duty U.S. Marine Corps officer and stationed at various Marine Corps bases, she lived in Newport her entire life. Her hobbies included generally any form of gardening and especially included Ikebana, Japanese flower arranging, for which she won many awards and served as a judge throughout the state and region. Marianna also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karalee and Johnny LeBlanc, and her son and daughter-in-law, Kyle Brown and Robin Greenhouse. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie Brown and Jeremy Brown.
A graveside service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, service details to be announced.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
