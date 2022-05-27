Mary Robinson, 84, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3rd at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Father Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Mary was born on December 13, 1937, in Somerville, Massachusetts, to the late James and Teresa Carty. From a young age, Mary had a heart of compassion and a desire to serve others. Active in her Church, Annunciation Catholic Church, Mary was also active with the Havelock Civitan Club. As a Civitan, she joined with other’s as they worked toward creating positive changes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Actively involved with Special Olympics, she never missed an opportunity to guide and bless special need children. Her desire to help others also extended to her volunteer work at Tucker Creek where she assisted in helping students expand their abilities as they learned to play chess, which was one of her favorite past times. Cherry Point Players was another organization where Mary was happy to impart her talent and joy.
While her volunteer work was extensive, Mary also held the position of Systems Analyst at Cherry Point, where she worked faithfully for over 20 years. Mary certainly lived life to the fullest and gave all she had.
She is survived by her husband, Dorsey Robinson Jr. of the home; daughters, Susan Childress of Havelock, Laura Vick of New Bern, Kathryn Krohm and husband Patrick of New Bern; son, Daniel DeFerrari of Havelock; 2 step daughters; 1 step son; sister, Anne Alikonis of Medford, MA; brothers, James Francis Carty and wife Vivian of Palm Coast, FL and Thomas Joseph Carty and wife Trudy of Peachtree City, GA; 4 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 1 step great grandchild.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
