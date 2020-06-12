Sarita Oglesby Shaw, 93, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home.
Her graveside celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 29.
She was born Aug. 29, 1926, to William Gladstone Oglesby and Ruth Davis Oglesby.
Sarita was a beautiful, Southern lady inside and out and honored to be Miss Morehead City from 1941-45. She was one of eight young women chosen to be enemy airplane spotters during World War II and reported to officials at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Wilmington. She was a United Service Organizations hostess where Shevans Park is located today. It is there that she met the red-headed Marine that caught her eye on several occasions as he walked by her family home downtown on Arendell Street. Bob and Sarita were married at First United Methodist Church when she was 21, and this small-town girl’s life would forever change. Although they returned home frequently to visit her parents, they spent the next 40 years pursuing Bob’s career in various locations up and down the East Coast. With more than 20 moves during this time, Sarita enjoyed the life that big cities offer, as well as the relaxing ambiance of a beautiful, seaside town.
Sarita was a devoted homemaker and gracious hostess. She was a woman of faith and loved Bible studies, bird watching, bridge, treasure hunting on the beach, painting with oils, decoupage, knitting, French hand-sewing and sweets. She made lifelong friends everywhere she lived.
She and Bob returned to Morehead City in 1987 to care for her elderly parents and to spend the rest of their lives enjoying old friends and new. She will be remembered for her joyful good nature and generosity to all.
She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Watkiss and husband Dale of Jacksonville, Fla., and Elizabeth Duff and husband Steve of Morehead City; and her beloved “moo” cat, Oliver Twist.
Sarita was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Alan Shaw; and her parents.
Much appreciation to Bobbie, Tricia, Nancy and Robin for all of their care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Sarita’s honor to The Carteret County Historical Society/The History Place, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557; The Webb Memorial Library, 812 Evans St., Morehead City, NC 28557; or Carteret Home Health and Hospice, 302 Medical Park Court, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory. Online obituary and condolences may be accessed at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.