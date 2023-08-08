Theresa Wilder, 57, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 7th, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 10th, at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Jesse Kincer. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Theresa was born in Virginia but grew up in Asheboro, NC, and graduated from Southwestern Randolph High School in 1983. After high school, Theresa went to college to study nursing and ultimately spent 32 years as an RN. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UNC Greensboro and later went on to earn a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership from Western Carolina University. She began her nursing career at UNC Chapel Hill in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and finished her career at CarolinaEast in New Bern, NC, as the Nurse Manager of ICU, CVICU, and CVIMC. Theresa’s passion for providing healthcare set the standard of excellence for many healthcare professionals to follow.
Though Theresa took a great deal of pride in being an RN, her favorite job of all was being a mother to her two children; Will and Elise. A few weeks before she passed, she was able to meet the ultimate joy in her life; her first grandchild, Liam.
Having lived in many places in her life, Morehead City is where she lived the longest and called home. She loved the peace that living on the coast brought. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting by the shore with her feet in the water watching the tide roll in and out. She loved this most of all when her children were with her.
Theresa was a devout Christian and faithfully served One Harbor Church in the Kids Ministry. In her teenage years, she served her church by singing in the church choir. In her free time, she thoroughly enjoyed attending CBS (Community Bible Study) at Parkview Baptist Church and teaching in the kid’s ministry.
Theresa is survived by her son, Will Wilder and wife Katherine-Parker Wilder; daughter, Elise Merkley and husband Tracy Merkley; grandson, Liam Wilder; mother, Wyleen Boone; father, James Smith; sister, Robin McNeill and husband Howard McNeill; and her niece and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother James “Jimmy” Smith and stepfather David Boone.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.