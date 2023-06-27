Lois Matthews
Lois Matthews, 89, of Morehead City passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023. Services will be private. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC,
Leslie Pake, Bettie
Leslie Marvin Pake, 66, of Bettie, passed away Monday June 26, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at North River Methodist Church, with Jay Noe officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. Leslie was a lifetime member of North River Methodist Church, he retired from Cherry Point after thirty years of service and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
ROCKY TAYLOR, Gales Creek
Rocky Taylor, 67, of Gales Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary are pending at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JANICE VIRGINIA FERRIER, Newport
Janice Virginia Ferrier, 70, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Janice was born on September 25, 1952, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late James and Virginia Harper.
KATHERINE "KAT" JONES, Newport
Katherine "Kat" Jones, 64, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Katherine, affectionately known to all as "Kat", was born on April 18, 1959, in Leesville, Louisiana to the late Thomas and Mattie Edwards.
