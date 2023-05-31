Steven Shane Chadwick, 38, of Harkers Island, died May 29, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island, with Pastor Clinton Nelson officiating. There will be a visitation beginning at 12:00 PM.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
