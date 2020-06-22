Marion Elaine Speed, 88, of Morehead City, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City.
Her services will be planned for a later date to be announced.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory. Online obituary and condolences may be accessed at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
