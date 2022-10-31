Tina Nelson, 69, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.
Tina was born on October 25, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to Wallace Melvin Penland and Katie Perry Penland. With a smile that could light up a room, Tina’s presence, care, and nurture touched numerous lives. Working as a Licensed Practical Nurse, her giftings and skill were a blessing to so many. Upon her retirement, she was the Center Manager of a Respiratory Company.
Tina loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Cape Carteret Baptist Church where she enjoyed her church family. She loved playing games and was interactive on social media. Tina will be remembered as a loving wife of 28 years, a wonderful mother, and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, John H. Nelson III; daughters, Cinnamon Young of Asheville, NC and Jodi Earle of Maggie Valley, NC; son, Gary Earle of Oregon; father, Wallace Melvin Penland of Asheville, NC; brother, Wade Penland of Maggie Valley, NC; grandchildren, Tori Flowers, Dawson Young, Garren Young, Fallon Young, Ansili Young, Sophia Bulla, and Gracie Dorsett; great-grandchild, Leyton Flowers; and furry dogs, Rocky and Clem.
Tina was preceded in death by her mother, Katie Perry Penland; sister, Carolyn “Jo” Doby; and brother, Walter Odum.
The family will celebrate Tina’s life in the Spring when the Lilies are blooming.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
