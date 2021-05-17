Sarah “Sally” Smith Herring, 97, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Friday, May 14, 2021, following a long life and, by comparison, a short illness.
Her memorial service will be announced at a later date to accommodate family travel arrangements.
She was born Sept. 14, 1923.
She met her husband, Jarvis, while he was training in watch repair and jewelry making, in Lancaster, Pa., where Sally grew up. Jarvis was boarding in Sally’s mother’s boarding house. Boarders were not allowed to date Sally, so Jarvis just had to wait until his training was over for a first date. They were married for 69 years.
After high school, Sally continued her education, receiving certification as a medical technician.
Sally was a people-person, family oriented and always sharing and happy. She had a quick smile and an eye-twinkle for everyone. Her lifelong favorite activities were music, singing and listening, and front-porch sitting and reading. For years, she knitted as a part of the Knit & Pray group at Ann Street United Methodist Church, stopping only when her hands told her to. She was also active in other church groups, such as the chancel choir, United Methodist Women, Dr. Woodard’s Sunday school class, the administrative board, the singing trio known as the Ann Street Sisters and others too numerous to name. Over the years, she was part of a swimming group called the Water Babes, a coffee group each morning at Mike’s Restaurant, Meals-on-Wheels delivery, Eastern Star and driving patients to New Bern for dialysis. She also retired from Duke University Marine Lab as a research assistant.
Sally is survived by her two sons, Jarvis Herring Jr. and wife Karen of Berlin, Germany, and Tom Herring of Beaufort; two grandchildren, Christie Shrader of London, Ky., and Josh Herring and wife Heather of Orlando, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Drew and Rainey, both of Orlando, Fla., and Caroline and Lydia of London, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William M. Smith Sr. and Anna E. Smith; her husband, Jarvis Herring, Sr.; her brother, William M. Smith Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Diana B. Herring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her name to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
