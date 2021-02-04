Frederick Kenneth McCune, M.D., 90, of Virginia Beach, Va., left this life and departed to his eternal glory Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. He has family in Carteret County.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Beach Community Church.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Frederick S. McCune and Grace Alberta Oglevee McCune.
He was educated in public schools in West View, Pa. He graduated from Grove City College and then George Washington School of Medicine. He completed his internship at Valley Forge Army Hospital. He served his residency in Anesthesiology at Brook Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the 43rd MASH unit and the 121st Evac Hospital in Korea just after the war.
He was appointed as an assistant professor at the Department of Anesthesia at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville. In 1965, he began his private practice in anesthesia at Virginia Beach, Va., where he started working solo at several hospitals to make ends meet and built the practice into one of the largest anesthesia providers in Tidewater. He retired from practice in 1995 to tackle many projects at his beloved Quail Point Road home. He served as an elder and a deacon at the Virginia Beach Community Chapel right up to his passing.
He was a great believer in traveling to learn about the world and so took his family and in-laws on a six-week cross country camping trip that reached from Mississippi to Los Angeles, Calif., to Seattle, Wash., to Banff, Alaska, and back. He topped himself with a 1973 family camping trip across Europe, into the eastern block countries and into the Soviet Union, which was life changing for all. He made another family trip to Holland, Germany and England and traveled widely with his wife to many destinations, including the Philippines, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Tahiti and the U.S. West.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Marguerite V. Michalko McCune; sons, Frederick J. McCune and wife Joyce of Beaufort and Dr. Keith Michael McCune and wife Grace of Manila, Philippines, and Virginia Beach, Va.; and daughter, Kathleen Jean Stoll of Manassas, Va.; as well as 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and further extended family.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Grace Oglevee Turner and husband James, Marjorie Jane Pickens-Seifert and husbands Fred and Homer and Ruth Louise Stewart and husband B. Kellar; as well as his youngest daughter, Victoria Anne Tobey and husband Marc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Community Chapel Missionary Fund, 1261 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451; or to the Westminister Canterbury Foundation, 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
