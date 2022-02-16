MYRTLE B. GAULT, Pine Knoll Shores
Myrtle B. Gault, 85, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RAYMOND HAUTSCH, New Bern
Raymond Hautsch, 61, of New Bern, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, N.C.
EARL DAVIS TAYLOR, Salter Path
Earl Davis Taylor, 79, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, February 19th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
JACK KREMAN, Smyrna
Jack Kreman, 73, of Smyrna, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
VINCENT JOSEPH MCCARVILL JR., Newport
Vincent Joseph McCarvill Jr., 65, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
